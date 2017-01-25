World-class field heads to Capital for Scottish Open billiards

Some of the world’s top billiards players will travel to the Capital this weekend for the 2017 Litetask Scottish Open in a busy weekend for cue sports in the Capital.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, with the final taking place in the Bert Demarco Matchroom on Sunday at 5pm. Former world champions David Causier (England) and Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist are amongst the favourites to win the title while local players Jamie Jenkins and Kenny Baird will also battle it out for a share of the £2000 prize money.

Baird said: “It’s great to have the event back in Edinburgh for the third year in a row. The talent on show is world class and it will be another terrific event.”

Meanwhile. Scotland’s Junior Snooker Academy starts in Edinburgh on Saturday. The academy is for girls and boys in the 8-16 year old age group looking to learn the basics in snooker or pool.

The two-hour session will be held on a weekly basis and costs £3 with any profit going to the Scottish Snooker Junior fund.

Anyone interested should attend on the day or contact the Locarno Snooker Club via their Facebook page or on 0131 3370966 for more details.

The event follows a successful launch of an academy in Glasgow and former professional Chris Small will be one of the coaches helping out. Scottish Snooker’s Paul Marinello said: “I am delighted the Locarno Club has joined the Scottish Junior Academies being set-up in Scotland to make the game accessible for kids to learn and enjoy the sport.”