Zorro-inspired Viktoria wins Scottish Open fencing title

University of Edinburgh Fencing Club swordswoman Viktoria-Luise Koch has won the Scottish Open in the Epee class.

The 22-year-old Swiss fencer beat champion Alison Timmins 15-13 in the final at Oriam to win the competition for the first time.

Koch said: “The final itself was quite exciting because it was on a big piste with dimmed lights and very eerily silent compared to the rest of day where everyone is competing around you.

“It was a fantastic event. Scottish Fencing really outdid themselves.”

Koch started fencing when she was seven after taking the sport up, inspired by their grandfather’s collection of ‘Zorro’ films.

She revealed: “We used to watch the films as kids and I was a bit tomboy-ish, so I decided to try the sport and fell in love with it!”

Koch continues the success for Edinburgh University at the event after 2013 graduate Calum Johnston won the men’s Epee for a fourth consecutive year, beating Jamie Firth 15-12.

Johnston, 24, is a member of Linlithgow Fencing Club, and won the British Championship in April earlier this year. He will represent Scotland in the 5 Nations competition on November 5.

“Winning it for a fourth time is special,” said Johnston. “I think only two others have done that so to be in such exclusive company is a really great feeling.”

In the Foil class, Keith Cook won his 12th Open, while Chloe Dickson successfully retained her crown from earlier in the year, as did Stephen Rocks in the Sabre. Jennifer Sancroft won in the women’s Sabre class.