Rugby League: Edinburgh Eagles look to fly high

Edinburgh Eagles rugby league team are holding a training session this coming Sunday with an opportunity for new players to become involved ahead of the 2017 season.

Their Caledonian Brewery National League campaign begins at home to Easterhouse Panthers on Saturday, May 13.

The season runs through to August when they will hope to be involved in the Grand Final, but for now they are fine-tuning the squad and looking to add some more firepower to an already strong group.

Lismore RFC have agreed to help the club with training and match facilities at their Inch Park home and the first training session is on Sunday from 10am to noon. After that training will be on Wednesdays from 7pm.

Team Manager Andrew McPhail said: “We aim to have a playing squad of 20 to 25 to fulfil our league fixtures. However, if there are sufficient numbers at the club we will look to field another team to play friendlies against other clubs in Scotland who are not yet ready to enter the league structure.

“The players who we already have in the squad in the main have a background in rugby union, but when others come in and try rugby league they enjoy it.

“Rugby league is a fast, high-energy game to play and is exciting to watch, attracting an audience that is old and young, male and female.

“Whilst highly competitive, at the same time it promotes respect between players and supporters.

“There has always been interest in playing, but recent success in the Four Nations has seen more individuals come forward to help promote the game’s development in Scotland.”

McPhail and new president Mike Sullivan hope to see a number of new faces down at training on Sunday.

“Sunday is our initial pre-season training session where new and existing players can come together to find out more about our plans for the 2017 season and put themselves in contention for squad selection,” McPhail said.

“Additionally, if anybody would like to get involved as a volunteer, please come along to find out more.

“There has been solid interest from existing players for the 2017 season which the new coaching and management team want to develop into a successful team able to challenge to win the league.

“Whilst players are amateur, Edinburgh Eagles have players currently selected to play at under-19 and student level for the Scotland team.”

For details, visit www.facebook.com/edinburgheaglesRL/