82 points in game but Heriot’s are held

Heriot’s ran in seven tries to blow away the new year cobwebs, but the Co-Optimists select side also scored seven as the teams drew 41-41 at Goldenacre yesterday.

The Co-Ops went 12-0 up early on, Boroughmuir’s Rob Cairns and Watsonians’ Rory Drummond with the tries.

Heriot’s then got on the scoresheet soon after, Donald Crawford going over for a try converted by Ewan Fox.

And they went ahead in the 23rd minute when John Rae’s converted try made it 14-12. Further Heriot’s tries came from Liam Steele and Rae to make it 24-12 at half-time.

At the break, Stuart Edwards came on for Heriot’s to make his first appearance after 14 months out with a knee injury.

By the hour mark it was 29-22 to Heriot’s, Steven Simmers with Heriot’s fifth try as the Co-Ops ran in two.

Soon after it was 29-29, Stewart’s Melville’s Euan Morrison going over for the Co-Ops after a slick move with Andrew Goudie converting.

Crawford’s second put Heriot’s back in front, but the Co-Ops were 36-34 up heading into the final ten minutes.

Gavin Parker’s try, converted by the returning Edwards, made it 41-36 to Heriot’s before Andrew Goudie’s try rescued a draw for the Co-Ops.