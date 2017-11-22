Australia fume after pitch mix-up disrupts training session

Australia are reportedly furious after their preparations for Saturday’s Test match against Scotland at BT Murrayfield were disrupted when they were not allowed to train on their chosen pitch at the Peffermill sports complex.

The Wallabies were planning to train on the main grass pitch on Tuesday but, due to heavy rain in the capital, groundsmen are understood to have told them they couldn’t use it to preserve the pitch for a match between Edinburgh University and Durham University.

Stephen Moore of Australia is seen during the training session at Peffermill Playing Fields. Picture: Getty Images

To add insult to injury for the Aussies, the students’ scheduled game actually took place on a 3G pitch at Peffermill instead.

Australia’s veteran hooker Stephen Moore, who will play his 129th and final Test on Saturday, described the grass field the Wallabies were scheduled to train at on Tuesday as ‘probably one of the poorest surfaces I’ve ever seen’.

The Wallabies began training in leave-covered areas off the pitch before finally completing their drills on an artificial surface.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika attempted to find an alternative venue for the session. Picture: Getty Images

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that an offer from the SRU to use facilities at BT Murrayfield were rejected for fears that the training could be spied on.

Scotland are based at the state-of-the-art indoor Oriam facility at Heriot-Watt University and head coach Gregor Townsend said: “You want to train well. You’ve got to factor in weather.

“We’ve not trained outside this week, we’ve trained indoors, two sessions. Some coaches don’t like training indoors or on artificial surfaces. We feel we’ve had a really good training session this week.

“The players have enjoyed being indoors.”

