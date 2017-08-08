Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.
This week includes Hutchison Vale summer football camp winners; Currie Chieftains rugby; Musselburgh tennis club’s all conquering men’s team; Business five-a-sides underway again; golf festival on the Meadows with trick shot displays at two Capital clubs; Leith dominoes; Jessfield charity bowls; Sacred Heart Primary athletics, and the end of an era as Capital sportsman retires.
To feature contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred
