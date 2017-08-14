Boroughmuir and Edinburgh Accies enjoy pre-season doubles

Boroughmuir and Edinburgh Accies both won two out of three games during the round robin pre-season tournament at Meggetland on Saturday.

The event, which also included Currie and Watsonians, saw 30 minute matches played on two pitches and allowed the coaches to take a look at their extended squads with the competitive season just around the corner.

Before play got underway there was a minute of silence in memory of former Boroughmuir and Currie man Graham Hogg who died last week.

Boroughmuir got off to a flyer in their first game, winger Jordan Edmunds among the scorers as they defeated Currie 24-0.

At the same time Accies were getting the better of Watsonians and in the second round of matches they continued their good form.

The Raeburn Place men, who will be among the favourites for the BT National League Division One title this term, impressed to defeat Muir while Watsonians bounced back to beat Currie.

In that one winger Mark Bertram and scrum-half Euan McKirdy were among the scorers for Steve Lawrie’s men.

Accies’ hopes of a clean sweep were dashed by Currie in the final round with Boroughmuir edging out Watsonians 12-7 in a tight clash to bring things to an end.