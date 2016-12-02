Boroughmuir coach calls for clinical nature against Watsonians

Boroughmuir coach Peter Wright is urging his men to be more clinical when they welcome near-neighbours Watsonians to Meggetland as the BT Premiership resumes tomorrow (3pm).

“We need to start finishing off the chances that we create. That’s something we have been working on over the last few weeks,” said Wright, whose men are bottom of the table, despite playing some outstanding rugby.

Sonians won by a point when the sides met at Myreside in September, rounding off a three-match winning run at the start of the campaign. However, their fortunes have waned recently and two defeats before the break for the autumn internationals saw them slip into the bottom four. Both Sonians and Muir posted comfortable BT Cup wins two weeks ago.

Sonians have No.8 Rory Drummond back from injury and coach Marcus Di Rollo said: “We know it will be a tough match, but the guys are focused.”

Currie signed off before the pause with an impressive win over Gala to sit fifth and will be seeking more success when table-toppers Melrose visit Malleny Park (2pm). Coach Ben Cairns has Glasgow Warriors trio Ryan Grant, Ratu Tagive and Jarrod Firth available as his men bid to step up their challenge for a play-off spot.

Cairns has mixed views on the timing of the gap in the programme, saying: “Whilst the break was welcome after 11 BT Premiership matches on the bounce I’m sure like us Melrose would have been happy to continue due to the form they were in. Having had three weeks off to refresh, however, we will expect them to continue where they left off.”

Heriot’s occupy a top-four berth and are battle hardened by two tough outings against the Italy Emerging XV that could give the Goldenacre men an edge when they travel to face Hawick.

“I am hoping we can continue the physical nature of our play that was on show in these matches,” said Heriot’s coach Phil Smith, who names a strong squad that includes Edinburgh professional Cornell du Preez. “Hawick have had a bit of a resurgence of late and will be looking to use their home advantage I am sure.”