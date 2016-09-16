Boroughmuir fired up for derby with Heriot’s

Boroughmuir coach Peter Wright has made only one change to a back division brimming with flair and pace as his men prepare for a second successive Saturday on derby duty, this time at home to Heriot’s (kick-off 3pm).

Unavailable playmaker Chris Laidlaw is replaced by David Reekie. Up front, Wright has handed starts to front rowers Ross Dunbar and James Bett in place of Tristan King and Dan Winning who are on the bench.

Muir lost by one point to Watsonians last weekend and Wright expects more excitement this time. “Another derby to look forward to and if it’s anything like last week’s game it will be a cracker.”

Tomorrow’s visitors cross the Capital in buoyant mood after a comfortable win over Hawick. They will be without Rory Carmichael who hands the captaincy to John Semple, and Callum Marshall who is replaced by Russell Nimmo.

Coach Phil Smith is also anticipating an open affair, saying: “The winner will really boost their top-four chances so it really is all to play for in what should be a cracking derby.”

Sonians occupy third spot after opening the campaign with three wins and Marcus Di Rollo will be looking to extend that run away to Glasgow Hawks, the team just below them.

With Edinburgh pro Neil Cochrane at hooker, Sean Crombie switches to the back row and takes on the captain’s role. Joe Helps starts on the wing, having signed from Melrose, and Andrew Chalmers switches from full back to stand-off.

Di Rollo expects a flowing encounter. “Hawks, like us, are a team that likes to play and get the ball wide so it should be an entertaining contest.”

Currie coach Ben Cairns insists his men are playing better than recent results suggest and he believes they are ready to secure an elusive first win tomorrow when the visitors to Malleny Park are Stirling County.

Cairns, who has Glasgow pro Richie Vernon at centre and Jamie Forbes making a timely return at stand-off in place of the injured Graeme Clow, said: “Although it’s been a disappointing start, the players have shown great application to improve and stay positive that better results are just around the corner.”