Boroughmuir survive scare to clinch Kirkcaldy Sevens

Boroughmuir survived a semi-final scare to win the Kirkcaldy Sevens on Saturday.

In the group stages the men from Meggetland defeated Dunfermline and Abertay University comfortably.

That set them up for a semi-final against Howe of Fife at Beveridge Park and that was a much tighter affair.

Muir, who were led by Chris Laidlaw, came through it 21-19 however and then went on to defeat Kirkcaldy 40-24 in the final to lift the trophy.

Watsonians continued their fine season in the Kings of the Sevens series by reaching the final of the Langholm Sevens.

The men from Myreside defeated Hawick Linden, Dumfries and Melrose to make it through to the final against Selkirk.

They were edged out in that match 24-21, but they now have 43 points in the overall table to give them a lead of 16 points over Melrose and a 20 point lead over Jed-Forest with four events to play.

This coming Saturday at the Kelso Sevens, Watsonians will play Lasswade or Langholm in the first round after the other two play a preliminary round.

At the Penicuik Sevens in Midlothian, the Rex Club Red Kites, featuring a number of players from Capital clubs, defeated Musselburgh in the final to lift the trophy.