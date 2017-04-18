Bruce Aitchison eyeing more finals day glory at Murrayfield

Bruce Aitchison took Boroughmuir to BT Murrayfield and won a trophy two years ago and the coach cannot wait to take his current charges from Murrayfield Wanderers to the national stadium this Saturday.

In 2015 Boroughmuir lifted the BT Cup with a superb showing against Hawick to come out on top 55-17 and now under Aitchison’s guidance Murrayfield Wanderers are just one step away from completing an amazing treble.

They defeated Linlithgow back in February to lift the BT Edinburgh Shield and recently they were crowned BT East League Division One champions having won 17 of their 18 matches.

Now on Saturday they face reigning champions Carrick in the BT Shield final at 5.45pm.

Head coach Aitchison said: “This time last year I had just left Boroughmuir and was unsure what path my coaching was going to take, but I spoke to the guys at Murrayfield Wanderers and I found an enthusiastic bunch who were ambitious and determined to get back to the national leagues.

“The league was our first priority this year and the team have played very consistently and really put their stamp on things to finish top.

“This club needs to be in the national leagues and we will be next year, but that is for another day, for now the focus is on this final.

“As soon as we won the regional Shield I said to the guys to really focus on this because a very small number of adult players ever get the chance to play in a match at the national stadium.

“The semi-final up at Gordonians was tough and we needed a last minute try to come out on top 29-26, but that showed me the character that there is in this group of players and they are all buzzing ahead of the final.

“It is great too that the ladies team from the club are in their own final [of the Sarah Beaney Cup against Hillhead/Jordanhill] and with the matches being so close to home both teams should have a large crowd out cheering them on.”

Stand-off Murray Hastie, who also works as the club’s community development officer, believes the players in the Wanderers side who have played at a higher level could be key in this one.

“We have a good balance in the team between youth and experience and Bruce has given us great focus this season and made us determined to stick together and do something special,” he said.

“We have a few players who have experience of playing in big matches before and I think at training this week and then on the match day they will be key in keeping the other guys focused and the minds on the job.

“Our kick-off is quite late in the day so we need to prepare properly and not get distracted because it will be a competitive match against Carrick.”

Meanwhile, Wanderers back three player Alex Godsmark is one of three family members looking to win silverware on Saturday.

He is set to line-up against Carrick while earlier in the day his brother Nyle will be involved for Melrose against Ayr in the BT Cup final and over in Belgium Nyle’s twin Ryan will be playing in the Belgian Cup final for La Hulpe against Royal Football Club Liegeois.

Alex said: “It is quite bizarre that we are all in finals on the same day, but it is really exciting. Our parents will be at Murrayfield and I will probably try and keep them up to date with what is happening in Ryan’s game via social media before I go and get ready for my own game.

“It has been a really good season at Wanderers. I had quite a bit of trouble with a knee injury, but since Christmas I have been playing regularly and really enjoying it. Carrick will be a tough test for us, but we are looking forward to it.”