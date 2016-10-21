Champions Heriot’s aiming to remain on upward trajectory

Heriot’s have hinted that they are returning to the form that made them champions last season with two successive wins that have moved them into fourth spot in the BT Premiership.

With only nine points separating Phil Smith’s men from basement side Hawick, the race for the top four spots remains tense.

“I am hoping last week’s outstanding performance gives the squad the sort of confidence that they have been missing so far this season,” said Smith, who has Edinburgh professionals Junior Rsolea, Cornell du Preez and George Turner in his side.

Another team enjoying an upturn in fortunes over recent weeks – albeit only at Malleny Park – has been Currie. Next up is a tough test away to a Glasgow Hawks side toppled from top spot in the league by Ayr last week.

There is only one change to the Currie squad, with Scott McGinley replacing Rhys Davie, who is injured. Coach Ben Cairns now wants to see his men perform as well away from home. “We know it will be a huge challenge for us to get anything from the game. However, we go there with a bit of confidence after last week’s performance,” he said.

Boroughmuir, who were well beaten at Currie last week, will be looking to get back to winning ways when Gala come calling at Meggetland.

Muir coach Peter Wright, who described the latest outing as “the worst performance of the season”, has Edinburgh back rower Jamie Ritchie available for the visit of the Borderers.

Meanwhile, after making a flying start to the campaign, Watsonians have had a reality check in recent weeks with a run of three successive defeats.

Sonians face another tough assignment against leaders Ayr. Injury to Ewan Scott means a reshuffle among the backs and a first start for teenager Calum Eastwood at full back.

Sonians coach Marcus Di Rollo believes last week’s disappointment was a lesson in the need for concentration.

“We have learned quickly in this division that you cannot switch off for a second,” he said.