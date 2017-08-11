City rugby clubs go head to head at Meggetland

Local rugby clubs Boroughmuir, Currie, Edinburgh Accies and Watsonians will get their pre-season fixtures underway tomorrow when they play in a round robin tournament at Meggetland.

The four clubs will play each other over the course of the afternoon at Boroughmuir’s ground in matches lasting 30 minutes.

It all starts at 2.30pm when Boroughmuir take on fellow BT Premiership outfit Currie and BT National League Division One side Accies play top flight Watsonians.

Further matches are scheduled for 3.15pm and 4pm and all four head coaches – Peter Wright, Ben Cairns, Derek O’Riordan and Steve Lawrie – are set to have big squads at their disposal so they can take a look at new faces and different combinations.

Wright, the Boroughmuir head coach, said: “It will be good for the guys to get a hit out and also allow some guys who are coming back from injuries to get some game time.”

Lawrie, the new man in charge of Watsonians, said: “Pre-season training has been going well and we have had good numbers down so I will be taking a squad of 30 to Meggetland to reward the guys for their hard work to date.”

The competitive season begins on September 2.