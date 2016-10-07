Club rugby preview: Boroughmuir aim to take down Hawks

Having deflated erstwhile leaders Ayr in some style last week, Boroughmuir will be looking to clip the wings of new BT Premiership pacesetters Glasgow Hawks at Meggetland tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

Coach Peter Wright brings in Stuart Clark at hooker and switches full-back Dougie Steele to scrum-half for the unavailable Sam Johnson, with Greg Cannie taking the full-back role.

Muir have earned plaudits for their enterprising rugby this season, and Wright expects another entertaining encounter against his former club.

“With two positive teams wanting to play rugby this could be a cracker,” he said.

Across Colinton Road, Watsonians welcome Melrose. Marcus Di Rollo is looking for a reaction to defeat last time out and has made seven changes to his starting line up.

“We were very disappointed with last week’s loss at Gala and the boys know they need to be better. We know Melrose are going well and it should be a good contest,” said Di Rollo.

Gala face title holders Heriot’s at Goldenacre. The champions are not yet firing on all cylinders and coach Phil Smith hopes the return of Charlie Simpson will help bring an edge behind the scrum. Smith is without Murray McCallum but is delighted that the reason for the prop’s absence is his selection on the bench for Edinburgh tonight.

“We will focus on getting ourselves right and if we can achieve some much needed momentum we hope to give the home crowd something to shout about,” said Smith.

Currie will be looking to build on an impressive victory over Smith’s men last Saturday when they head for Hawick and a clash with the basement side.

The extent of the raw talent in the Currie squad is evident in a squad featuring ten players under the age of 22. Coach Ben Cairns, who has winger Ben Robbins available after a spell with London Scottish, foresees a tough trip to the Borders.

“We have stressed to the players this week that winning away from home is a completely different task and our performance levels will need to go up another notch if we are to get our first consecutive wins of the season.”