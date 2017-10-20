Club rugby: Sonians aim to last | Currie braced for tough test

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie is hoping that his men will produce the elusive 80 minute performance when the Myreside men welcome near-neighbours Boroughmuir on BT Premiership duty tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

Lawrie, who has named Jack Harrison at centre and Jason Harries on the wing, has seen progress over recent weeks but wants his men to iron out the errors that have proved expensive.

“After conceding some disappointing scores last week at Hawks, the group have reflected on a number of inconsistencies in our game and have worked hard to address them”, he said.

“It’s a massive game this week against our closest rivals. With Boroughmuir one point ahead of us in the table and seeking their third victory in four weeks, we know that only an 80-plus minute performance will be acceptable.”

Muir coach Peter Wright makes only one change to the line up that started in his side’s impressive victory over Hawick, with Rory Scott replacing the injured Grant McConnell on the wing.

Wright is desperate to build on that result, saying: “After a good win last week it’s important to try and keep our momentum going. That’s never easy in a local derby.”

Currie Chieftains travel to face Marr. Chieftains sit second in the table after two hard-fought wins and coach Ben Cairns expects another tough contest tomorrow.

With Adam Hastings retained by Glasgow Warriors and Charlie Shiel, pictured, with Edinburgh, Cairns lists Matt O’Neil at scrum half and Jamie Forbes in his preferred stand off berth

“We are excited by the prospect of going away from home against a Marr side who rarely lose at Fullarton,” said Cairns. “We know they are a different beast at home, results show it’s one of the toughest places to go and get a result, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Beaten heavily at Ayr last week, Heriot’s face another stiff test when they welcome high-flying Melrose. Coach Phil Smith has made six changes to his side for the visit of the unbeaten Borderers, a match that also has silverware at stake. He believes his players are raring to go.

“The challenge of the league leaders arriving at Goldenacre and defending the Bill McLaren Shield means there is no time to feel sorry for ourselves and the boys have responded well to this at training this week, with ownership being a key word all week,” said Smith.