Currie Chieftains name Scott and Nelson as co-captains

Currie Chieftains have named Fergus Scott and Robbie Nelson as co-captains for the coming BT Premiership campaign.

The duo will work together to take on the task of replacing inspirational leader Ross Weston, who led with distinction before calling time on his career after the league play-off defeat against Melrose at the end of last season.

Scott, an age-group cap, returned to the club last season after a spell in the professional ranks with Glasgow Warriors. The 25-year-old hooker is also development officer at the Malleny Park outfit, which has been renamed with the addition of the word Chieftains to its title in the hope of appealing to a broader audience.

Nelson, a strong-running 24-year-old centre, joined Currie while studying at Heriot-Watt University and has made impressive progress since breaking into the top side three seasons ago. That development was recognised earlier this year when he earned a place in the Scotland Club XV squad and won his first cap when he came off the bench against English Counties.