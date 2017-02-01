Currie duo head up Capital contingent for Scotland U-20s opener

Three Edinburgh-based players have been selected by head coach Sean Lineen for Scotland Under-20s opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Friday night.

Currie duo Cameron Hutchison (centre) and Luke Crosbie (flanker) and Heriot’s scrum-half Andrew Simmers will start the match at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, with Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir), Jamie Ure (Boroughmuir), Hamish Bain (Currie) and Charlie Shiel (Currie) named among the Scotland replacements.

Lineen said: “A lot of players have made a statement during the preparation camps and their hard work and effort has merited a spot in the side for Friday’s Championship opener.

“They have the quality to compete and we have no doubt they will rise to the occasion.”

Scotland Under-20 team to face Ireland Under-20s at Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, kick-off 8.30pm: Darcy Graham (Hawick); Robbie Nairn (Harlequins), Craig Pringle (Stirling County), Cameron Hutchison (Currie), Ross McCann (Melrose); Josh Henderson (Glasgow Hawks), Andrew Simmers (Heriot’s); George Thornton (Bishop Burton College), Fraser Renwick (Hawick), Adam Nicol (Stirling County), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Callum Hunter-Hill CAPTAIN (Stirling County), Luke Crosbie (Currie), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks), Tom Dodd (Worcester Warriors). Replacements: Robbie Smith (Ayr), Daniel Winning (Boroughmuir), Fergus Bradbury (Stirling County), Hamish Bain (Currie), Jamie Ure (Boroughmuir), Bruce Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks), Charlie Shiel (Currie), Stafford McDowall (Ayr).