Currie keep up home run to boost play-off hopes

Currie forced their way into the race for a BT Premiership play-off spot with a third successive home win, this time an impressive 36-10 success at home to Boroughmuir.

The visitors opened the scoring with a try from Grant McConnell but tries by Cammy Gray and Ben Robbins, both converted by Jamie Forbes, who also slotted a penalty, gave the hosts a 17-5 interval lead.

And further scores from Harvey Elms, Fergus Scott and Reece Patterson, plus two more Forbes conversions sealed the victory, with ‘Muir’s other points coming thanks to a Thomas Gracie touchdown.

Currie coach Ben Cairns is now hoping for greater consistency as his players bid to secure their objective of a place in the top quartet come the end of the regular season.

“We started the game really nervy but I thought that defensively we were pretty outstanding,” he said.

“We want to be looking up at that fourth spot rather than looking below. If we get performances like that we will be able to look up.

“We are now starting to get a bit of form at home so the challenge now is trying to take our form away from home as well.”

Meanwhile, Heriot’s confirmed the view of their coach Phil Smith that his side’s defence of the title is gathering momentum with a stunning 21-17 victory at Melrose.

An Alex Hagart penalty and a touchdown from Harry Boisseau left Heriot’s 14-8 in arrears at half-time. The gap remained the same with 20 minutes to play after both sides had a penalty, but the visitors snatched the lead with a converted penalty try and Hagart capped the victory with another penalty.

Having already endured bouts of inconsistency in the opening weeks of the campaign, there is no risk that Smith will allow his men to get carried away by one result. However, he is conscious that the result could be a springboard to greater things over the coming weeks, describing it as potentially season-defining.

Elsewhere, Watsonians coach Marcus Di Rollo attributed his side’s 21-19 loss at Stirling County to poor decision-making after the Myreside men blew a 19-6 lead in the final quarter of a tense encounter.

Tries by Ewan Scott, Andrew Chalmers and Angus Duckett, plus two conversions by Chalmers, eased the visitors into the lead but a fightback, combined with a hefty ‘Sonians error count, saw the hosts home.