Currie want revenge on Watsonians; Heriot’s in top-four clash

Currie coach Ben Cairns wants his players to atone for a defeat in the earlier fixture between the sides when they welcome Watsonians in the BT Premiership tomorrow (kick-off 2pm).

“Watsonians will want the win to avoid getting pulled further into a relegation battle and to start the climb back into play-off contention,” said Cairns before recalling the 25-18 loss when he added: “The previous encounter probably marked the lowest point in a poor start to the season for us and we are determined to show our home support how far we have come since that match.”

Sonians have had a tough few weeks, but they proved last week that they have the spirit to bounce back, losing to an injury time penalty against Glasgow Hawks. The two points they garnered have moved them up to sixth in the table.

Coach Marcus Di Rollo is demanding a repeat of last week’s effort, saying: “The guys showed good battling qualities in the second half last week and are looking forward to the last match of 2016.”

With five rounds of fixtures to play, the league appears to be split between the top five, who are battling for four play-off spots, and the bottom five, who face a struggle to steer clear of the relegation places.

Heriot’s, who currently sit fourth, one point above Currie, have Edinburgh professional Junior Rasolea available as a replacement for the injured Robbie Mulveena as they travel to meet Hawks in one of two fixtures pitting the top four against each other.

At the other end of the table, Boroughmuir can take a significant step towards securing top-flight survival with a victory at home to fellow strugglers Hawick (kick-off 3pm).