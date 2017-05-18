Duo win Scotland call-up as Sean Maitland pulls out of tour

Rory Hughes and Greig Tonks have been drafted into the Scotland squad after injury forced Saracens winger Sean Maitland to withdraw.

Maitland damaged ankle ligaments in Saracens’ Aviva Premiership loss to Wasps a fortnight ago and will now sit out this summer’s tour to Singapore, Australia and Fiji.

With full-back Stuart Hogg on British and Irish Lions duty this summer, Maitland was expected to fill in at 15 when Gregor Townsend takes charge of Scotland for the first time against Italy at the Singapore National Stadium on June 10. But he has been forced to call up two players to provide cover across the back three. Glasgow wideman Hughes and London Irish full-back Tonks, a former Edinburgh player, have already joined up with the rest of the squad, who have been preparing at their Oriam training base.