Edinburgh Accies freshen up squad for new campaign

Edinburgh Accies coach Derek O’Riordan has bolstered his squad ahead of the team’s latest bid for a return to the BT Premiership.

Back-rower Robin Snape returns after two years with Auxerre in France, while there will be an experienced half-back pairing in scrum-half Sam Johnson, who joins from Boroughmuir, and Richard Mill, the former Heriot’s and latterly Melrose stand-off.

Others lining up for Accies, who suffered a narrow defeat against Hawick in last season’s promotion/relegation play-off, include forwards Angus Inwood from Falkirk, Freddie Potrykus who moves from Nottingham, and Rory Simpson, a Scotland age group cap who returns to the club after studying in Leeds.

Pace should be added behind the scrum by Kiwi brothers Conor and Luther Hirani who featured in the Bay of Plenty Development squad and Hurricanes Development group.

Former skipper Greg Campbell has retired and Scotland sevens cap Alex Glashan has moved to Loughborough, while lock Sam Gibson has returned to New Zealand

Tom Drennan, who has been at Accies since coming through the youth ranks almost a decade ago, has signed for Boroughmuir, along with Sam Chalmers.