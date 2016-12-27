Edinburgh Accies mark anniversary with victory and 1857 Cup

Edinburgh Accies defeated charity team the Crusaders yesterday to lift the 1857 Cup.

The match was being played to mark the 159th anniversary of the first match played by the Raeburn Place outfit.

And despite the poor weather in the morning there was a great turn out of present players and some faces from the past for Accies ahead of the noon kick-off.

The Crusaders raise money and awareness to fight male cancer.

The first half was played under an interpretation of the laws used in 1857 and both sides found it quite tricky to get to grips with things.

Both teams had attempts at goal – Accies three and the Crusaders one – but by the interval the score was still 0-0.

The players were pleased to hear that the second half was to be played using modern day laws and things opened up.

Accies went 7-0 up with a converted try and then Matt Coupar added a second as they went 12-0 ahead.

Jack Paterson added a third, running in from 50 metres, before the Crusaders got on the scoresheet with a try.

That was 19-5 and Accies made scored two late converted tries to win 33-5.