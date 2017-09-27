Competition: Win a family night at an Edinburgh Rugby match

With busy school schedules, hectic working hours and a host of different hobbies to fit in, enjoying time with the family can be a challenge. To make spending quality time together a little easier, Miller Homes is offering lucky families the chance to win a fun-filled night at a series of upcoming Edinburgh Rugby matches.

The leading UK housebuilder has teamed up with Edinburgh Rugby to offer seven families the chance to win tickets to a selection of home games this season. Winning families will be treated to a fun-filled evening at Myreside, and even meet some of the players on the night.

Stewart Lynes, Managing Director of Miller Homes Scotland, said: “At Miller Homes we are proud to build beautiful family homes where people can enjoy making memories together, and our Family Time competition is an extension of this. Finding time to spend with each other can be tricky, and we’re hoping to make this a little easier with the help of Edinburgh Rugby.

“We are proud to be Official Partner and Community Partner of Edinburgh Rugby for 2017/18. It’s a sport that all ages can enjoy and attending a match is a great way to spend quality time together as a family, and we hope that our lucky winners enjoy this brilliant prize.”

Jonny Petrie, Managing Director at Edinburgh Rugby, said: “The Family Time competition is a great way for families to experience a fantastic night at an upcoming Edinburgh match. The season is packed with amazing fixtures, so the games won’t disappoint! Whether avid sports fans or complete novices, match nights at Myreside always make for a brilliant experience for the whole family and we’re delighted to partner with Miller Homes on this competition.”

To kick off, we are giving a family of fans the chance to win 5 tickets to the Zebre match on Friday, October 6, where they will be treated to snacks and refreshments throughout the game and even meet some of the players after the match.

HOW TO ENTER

Simply tell us why you would like to spend some Family Time at Edinburgh Rugby. Send your entry of no more than 200 words to ensportfinal@edinburghnews.com along with your name, address and telephone number. Title your email ‘Miller Homes rugby tickets’. Entries will close at 10am on Monday, October 2 and the winner will be announced the following day.

