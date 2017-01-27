Date set for Edinburgh Rugby’s Euro quarter-final clash

Edinburgh Rugby’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against French side La Rochelle will be played at BT Murrayfield on Friday, March 31 with an 8pm kick-off.

The fixture will be the next step in the Capital side’s attempt to secure a return to the same venue for the final of the competition on Friday, May 12. Duncan Hodge’s side, 49-3 winners over Timisoara Saracens at Myreside last Friday, claimed a home tie in the last eight after finishing top of Pool 5.

La Rochelle, who currently sit second in the French Top 14, finished second in their pool behind English side Gloucester.

The winner of the tie will face the victors of Gloucester v Cardiff Blues in the semi-finals.