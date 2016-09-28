Duncan Hodge in charge at Edinburgh as Alan Solomons steps down

Duncan Hodge has been appointed acting head coach of Edinburgh Rugby following the departure of Alan Solomons.

The SRU announced Solomons had “stepped down” on their official Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon.

Edinburgh coach Alan Solomons has stepped down. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Edinburgh, who finished a disappointing ninth in the Guinness Pro12 last season, have lost three of their four matches this campaign.

Hodge, the former Scotland stand-off, was assistant to Solomons.

Edinburgh play Pro12 champions Connacht away on Friday night, with Hodge now having the chance to land the job on a permanent basis.

Scottish Rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson, said: “Alan came in as head coach at a difficult time in Edinburgh Rugby’s history and helped to stabilise and strengthen the club.

“He achieved some notable successes including leading the first Scottish team to a European final of the Challenge Cup in 2015 and back to back 1872 Cup victories over Glasgow Warriors.

“Duncan brings his recent coaching experience from the Scotland national team as well as his long playing career with Edinburgh into the role and he will receive our full support to keep moving the club forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alan for his significant contribution to the Edinburgh club and I wish him well for the future.”

Solomons said: “I have decided to step down. I understand Scottish Rugby have appointed Duncan Hodge as the new acting head coach and I wish him well.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with the players and coaches and feel I have helped to put the club on a much stronger footing over the past three years and am leaving it in a better place than when I arrived.”

