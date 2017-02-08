Edinburgh hand new deals to Rory Sutherland and Nathan Fowles

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh Rugby.

The 24-year-old loosehead prop has agreed to stay with the BT Murrayfield club until May 2019.

Sutherland joined Edinburgh on an academy contract in 2014 and went on to make his Scotland debut as a substitute against Ireland in the final game of the 2016 RBS 6 Nations. “I’ve enjoyed my two and a half years with Edinburgh and the club has done me well. Everything is moving forward and I’m really happy to be a part of the team for another two seasons,” Sutherland said.

Edinburgh have also handed a new two-year contract to 23-year-old Nathan Fowles.

The scrum-half, who qualifies for Scotland through his Edinburgh-born grandfather, said:

“I feel that the club is moving in the right direction and there’s a lot to look forward to.”