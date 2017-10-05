Edinburgh Rugby dragon Jason Tovey finally fired-up

Edinburgh Rugby’s favourite Welshman has had to bide his time this season, sitting on his hands while others started the first four league matches, having to content himself with a couple of appearances off the bench.

Still, it seems to have honed his hunger for the sport because Jason Tovey hit the ground running in Dublin last weekend, pulling the strings beautifully as the visitors matched their illustrious hosts in most departments, before scoring a cracking interception try from inside his own half after anticipating a Jonny Sexton pass to perfection.

“Yes, it was pretty expected (the delay) to be fair,” said Tovey. “I had shoulder surgery at the end of last season so I missed the first pre-season game and expected not to play too much rugby in the first couple of games.

“I got my chance against Leinster. Personally, things went well, obviously we didn’t get the result, but we are working towards that. I didn’t think it [Tovey’s try] was that far at the time, but then when I looked I thought ‘oh there is quite a way to go’ and I looked round for the wingers and no-one was there so I just pinned the ears back and luckily got to the line.”

Tovey showed rare speed for a fly-half with neither Leinster winger able to get close to him over the 50-plus-metres sprint.

Tovey has been a good signing for the C,apital club although it highlights the dearth of young Scottish tens clamouring for a contract. He is a typical Welsh playmaker, full of invention and comfortable on the ball who likes to back himself. Great things were expected of him early on but he has since been overshadowed by a host of rivals in his own homeland, which is why he looked north where Edinburgh are showing signs of a revival.

“You can see a big step forward,” says Tovey. “It is not going to change overnight, but I have certainly seen it getting better. We go into every game wanting to win and, although the last three defeats haven’t helped, we are building still game by game. If we can beat Zebre [at Myreside on Friday evening] and then get a nice fresh start in Europe you know we can go again.”