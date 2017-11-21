Edinburgh Rugby sign stand-off Simon Hickey from Bordeaux Begles

Edinburgh Rugby have secured the signing of Simon Hickey on a two-year deal from Bordeaux Begles.

The Auckland-born 23-year-old will join up with Richard Cockerill’s side at the end of the season, and is Edinburgh’s second fly-half acquisition in a week after Jaco van der Walt joined last week.

Hickey, who scored 124 points in 16 appearances for Super Rugby side Blues during the 2014/15 season, said he had ‘no hesitation’ about joining Edinburgh, adding: “I’m really excited about the prospect of playing for the club, especially as they’re looking to play an exciting brand of rugby which will suit my style of play.

“Edinburgh is a team on the rise, and I have no doubt that they’re headed in a successful direction under Richard Cockerill and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I look forward to linking up with my future team mates next season and settling into what is a wonderful city and hopefully I can play a part in the club’s future success.”

Hickey attended King’s College in Auckland, a school that can count All Blacks legends Ian Kirkpatrick and Ali Williams among its alumni.

While at school, Hickey captained the rugby and cricket sides and made his debut for Auckland from the bench during the provincial side’s 59-16 win over Manawatu at Eden Park in September 2012, getting on the scoresheet with two conversions.

A former captain of New Zealand Under-20s, Hickey led the Baby Blacks to a third-place finish during the 2014 Junior World Championship, including a victory over a Scotland side containing current Edinburgh Rugby quintet Magnus Bradbury, Lewis Carmichael, Cameron Fenton, Damien Hoyland and Jamie Ritchie.

His Blues debut came in February 2014, with Hickey adding 15 points from the boot in a 35-24 victory over the Crusaders.

He joined French Top 14 outfit Bordeaux Begles in October 2015, and has so far contributed 235 points from 28 appearances for Les Girondins.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill told the club’s website: “Simon is a creative young playmaker that already has a lot of experience playing in Super Rugby and the Top 14.

“We’re developing some real competition at 10 and I believe he will be a strong addition to an exciting Edinburgh backline.”

“I’m delighted that, having seen the culture and environment we’re building here at Edinburgh, he’s chosen to join the club for the next two years,” Cockerill added.