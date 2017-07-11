Edinburgh Rugby to play at Myreside for next three seasons

EDINBURGH will continue to play games at Myreside for the next three seasons, the club have just announced.

Following a consultation with local residents, supporters and the playing squad it has been decided to stay on at the ground of George Watson’s College.

The capital side played a six-game trial period from January in a bid to find a more rewarding matchday experience than the cavernous BT Murrayfield. The club will continue to be based at the national stadium for training and play selected matches there but Myreside will be the main home ground under new head coach Richard Cockerill.

The original planning permission obtained for the trial expires in December but an extension will now be sought with a continuing consultation process.

In the six games Edinburgh played at Myreside last season, they won two and lost four.

Edinburgh will play a minimum of nine home matches at Myreside next year - subject to planning permission - with select fixtures, including the annual 1872 Cup clash, being played at BT Murrayfield.

Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director, Jonny Petrie, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that Myreside will continue to be our home, which allows Richard Cockerill and his team to plan ahead for the forthcoming Guinness PRO12 and European Cup campaigns.

“We feel we have created solid foundations for a truly special fan experience at Myreside, but also appreciate that we still have work to do in order to make the ground a home for our club and our supporters; the feedback has told us that. We’ll continue to work alongside local residents, supporters and our various stakeholders, to keep improving the matchday experience, making the ground a fitting home for our loyal and deserving fans.”

Cockerill added: “We as a team feel that the intimacy of Myreside will bring the supporters closer to the action and provide the best atmosphere to help drive the players forward on the park.

“Having a home for the club is vital, and the team are fully supportive and excited by the chance to play at Myreside for the foreseeable future.”