Edinburgh Rugby to start PRO14 campaign with trip to Cardiff

Edinburgh Rugby will head to Wales to take on the Cardiff Blues in their first Guinness PRO14 match of 2017/18 after the fixtures were released.

Richard Cockerill’s men travel to Cardiff Arms Park on Friday, September 1 (7.35pm) with the match set to be on BBC ALBA.

The last time Edinburgh were in the Welsh capital they lost out 18-17 back in February.

The first home match of the season comes seven days later when the Dragons are the visitors to Myreside with a 7.35pm kick-off.

Another home match then follows on September 15 against Treviso.

Edinburgh will make their first trip to South Africa to face the new additions to the league in November and December. They are due to take on the Cheetahs on November 25 and then the Southern Kings on December 1.

Supporters will have to wait until December for the first meeting with Glasgow Warriors.

Edinburgh will host the Warriors at BT Murrayfield on December 23 with the sides meeting again at Scotstoun on December 30.

The aggregate score from those two clashes will see who wins the 1872 Cup. The teams will play again in April in Edinburgh on a date to be confirmed.

Full fixtures can be viewed at www.pro14rugby.org/fixtures/