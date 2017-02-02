Edinburgh sign prop Derrick Appiah on short-term deal

Edinburgh Rugby have strengthened their front row with the signing of prop Derrick Appiah from English side Worcester Warriors.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at under-20 level by Italy, has been handed a two-month deal and although is predominantly a loose-head prop, he can cover at tight-head.

Appiah, formerly of Modena, Mogliano and Rugby Parma, is available for selection immediately and could make his debut for Edinburgh tomorrow night against Munster.

Edinburgh are without their two injured international props in Al Dickinson and WP Nel, the latter having undergone neck surgery this week.