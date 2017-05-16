Edinburgh sign winger Duhan van der Merwe from Montpellier

Edinburgh Rugby have signed South African winger Duhan van der Merwe from Montpellier.

The 21-year-old, who is no relation to former Glasgow back DTH van der Merwe, has signed a two-year contract.

The powerful 6ft 3in South Africa Under-20 internationalist has scored tries in each of his three Top 14 appearances and previously played twice for Super Rugby side Blue Bulls before moving to France last summer.

New Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “Duhan is a talented young player and has the potential to become a real attacking threat in our backline.

“He’s taken his chances at Montpellier in recent weeks so I’m looking forward to seeing him progress even further at Edinburgh.”

Van der Merwe said: “I’m very excited to be joining Edinburgh. It’s clear that the club has strong ambitions and I would very much like to play a part in that success.

“I’ve heard great things about the city and the people. My dealings with the club have already been very positive and I have been made to feel very welcome ahead of my arrival.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to express myself and build my future at Edinburgh.”