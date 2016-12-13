Edinburgh star Burleigh to learn fate over ‘slap’ on Pape

Edinburgh Rugby centre Phil Burleigh was set to find out today if he is to face further punishment for appearing to slap French lock Pascal Pape.

Burleigh lashed out at Pape during Saturday’s European Challenge Cup clash with Stade Francais at Murrayfield.

He was sent off by English referee Craig Maxwell-Keys, although 36-year-old Pape – the 86-times capped Les Bleus skipper – has since been criticised for his part in the incident after making the most of the contact by theatrically throwing himself to the ground.

An independent disciplinary committee will now meet in London today to decide if Burleigh should be banned for the 55th-minute incident.

Edinburgh claimed a historic 28-23 win over the Top 14 big guns to put them top of Pool 5.