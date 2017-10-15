Edinburgh suspend captain Magnus Bradbury after injury on night out

Edinburgh Rugby captain Magnus Bradbury has been suspended by team management and may miss out on this week’s trip to Moscow for the Challenge Cup tie against Krasny Yar.

The 22-year-old, whose mother is vice-president of the Scottish Rugby Union, was injured on a recent night out and was not in the squad for Saturday’s win at London Irish. It is understood that Bradbury fell and hit his head on a pavement.

“Edinburgh Rugby is aware of an incident involving club captain Magnus Bradbury,” a statement from the team, who are wholly owned by the SRU, said today. “The player is now subject to an internal disciplinary procedure and is unavailable for selection whilst this continues.

“Edinburgh Rugby takes any disciplinary issue seriously therefore the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken. No further comment will be made at this time.”

No details have been given as to how long the investigation will take, or what range of sanctions could be involved. Bradbury was only appointed captain at the start of this season by new head coach Richard Cockerill.