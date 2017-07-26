Edinburgh to play English duo in pre-season friendlies

Edinburgh Rrugby have announced two friendles on Scottish soil as they build up to the start of the new season.

They will host Sale Sharks at Meggetland, home of Boroughmuir, on Friday, August 18 at 7.45pm before facing Newcastle Falcons at the Greenyards, Melrose, on Friday, August 25 (6pm). The clash with Sale will be new head coach Richard Cockerill’s first match in charge.

“We’re looking forward to hosting two quality sides as part of our pre-season preparations,” Cockerill told Edinburgh’s official website. “Both Sale and Newcastle will offer the physical test we need ahead of our first competitive fixture.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the players perform in a live match environment and to see who puts their hand up for selection ahead of the new season.”

Tickets for both games go on sale on Friday at £10.50 for adults and £5.25 for under 18s. Season ticket holders get the fixtures as part of their package.