Grant Gilchrist signs new contract with Edinburgh Rugby

Grant Gilchrist has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh Rugby.

The 26-year-old second row will remain with the club until the summer of 2019 after committing his future to the Capital outfit.

Sixteen-cap Scotland internationalist Gilchrist is one of two captains at Edinburgh, although his time at the club has been blighted by injury. However, he will be a key player for new head coach Richard Cockerill next season when the former Leicester boss takes over in the summer.

Gilchrist told Edinburgh’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to re-sign with Edinburgh Rugby.

“Admittedly it’s been a tough year and we’re disappointed with recent results but I’m looking forward to helping the club move forward. I’m excited to see what this group can produce over the next few seasons.

“I’m desperate for this club to be successful and I believe we will achieve what we want to in the next few years.

“If you look across the board we’ve got competition for places and every week people are going to be battling for their spot.

“The contest for a place in the second-row has been really good for me as I feel it’s making me a better player and I hope that I’m making the other locks better too.”

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge said: “It’s great to have Grant, another experienced internationalist, commit to the club for the coming seasons.

“He’s a quality operator around the park and at set-piece, and is a natural leader in a young squad. His presence is one valued by the staff and players.

“He’s had an unfortunate run with injuries over the last few seasons but it’s great to see him back and battling for his spot in a competitive second-row.”