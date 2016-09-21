Lapses in concentration killing Edinburgh, says Bradbury

Edinburgh back-row tyro Magnus Bradbury believes that concentration lapses are to blame for their shaky start to the new Guinness PRO12 season.

Alan Solomons’ side have won one (Scarlets) but lost two (Cardiff and Leinster) and it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as they head to the cauldron of Thomond Park to face Munster.

The 21-year-old played in the province towards the end of last season but that was in Cork and he is looking forward to experiencing one of European rugby’s most atmospheric venues.

The former Scotland Under-20 player has been delighted to feature in all three of the league games so far, bagging a couple of tries in the process, but shares the general frustration which heightened last Friday following the 33-20 home defeat by Leinster.

“Concentration was one of the things that came out of our [review] meeting,” explained Bradbury.

“That lapse in concentration from about ten minutes until maybe the 35th or something when they got the upper hand.

“We did get our concentration back for the second half and had more of the ball and attacked more.

“For the size of players we have and the calibre of player we have, we have all the necessary tools. The concentration at times lapses and that is what kills us.”

As well as leaking tries last Friday, they spurned a few opportunities of their own and the youngster from Oban, who is the son of new SRU vice-president Dee Bradbury, accepts that they need to be sharper.

“The defence is our main thing, not so much the system but the belief that we can stop team scoring against us and keep them out for an extended period of time,” he said.

“We have always tried to work on our attack and it has come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of seasons. It is just capitalising when we get to the last third and come away with points.

“It is just getting used to it, we are creating chances, it is just getting those killer blows and getting points.”