Magnus Bradbury signs new three-year contract with Edinburgh

Edinburgh will go into Boxing Day’s 1872 Cup clash with Glasgow boosted by the news that their young international back-row forward Magnus Bradbury has committed himself to the club until 2020.

The 21-year-old product of Oban Lorne RFC made his Scotland debut against Argentina in last month’s autumn Test series and has signed a new three-year contract.

Bradbury signed professional terms in 2015 and has since gone on to make 22 appearances for Edinburgh, scoring five tries.

He said: “It’s great to know I’ll be part of this team for another three years, as I’m excited – along with the rest of the boys – about where we can take the club.

“I love Edinburgh and there’s a great group of people at the club, and that is a huge reason for me to stay.

“It’s also great to have the opportunity to continue playing my rugby in Scotland as I look to build on my cap. Now, for me, it’s about getting as many [caps] as I possibly can.”

• EDINBURGH’s first match of their trial spell at Myreside has been confirmed as their final European Challenge Cup Pool 5 clash against Timisoara Saracens on Friday, January 20 (7.35pm). Their round five match against Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop will be played on Saturday, January 14 (3.00pm).