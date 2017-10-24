Magnus Bradbury stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy

Magnus Bradbury has been stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy following an incident in the city centre in which he sustained a head knock which ruled him out of the European Challenge Cup match versus London Irish.

Bradbury, who is currently injured, was told to stay away from the club following the incident.

The 23-year-old had been given the captaincy by new head coach Richard Cockerill at the start of the season.

Cockerill has named lock forward Fraser McKenzie as Edinburgh’s new club captain with immediate effect.