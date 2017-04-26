Plenty motivation for Edinburgh, says winger Rory Scholes

Wing Rory Scholes rejects the notion that Edinburgh’s season is over and the next couple of weeks represent a going-through-the-motions formality before a merciful break and clean slate for next season.

Even by recent standards, this has been demoralising campaign for the Capital pro team, with an eight-game losing streak taking their Guinness PRO12 record this season to a wince-inducing won four, lost 16, and a current ninth placing. As in the previous three or four years, there have been flashes of what Edinburgh are capable of – some decent showings in Europe, albeit the second-tier Challenge Cup, and the odd decent win like the one over Ulster back in the autumn. However, the overall picture has been grim and Scholes accepts that it hasn’t been good enough.

Protecting ninth place doesn’t sound the most inspiring of tasks but the prospect of another home loss to tenth-placed Dragons, who lie two points behind, at Myreside this Friday and a further slip down the standings would make the current depressing situation even worse. Ulsterman Scholes said: “I think their coach has been talking about this being a big game for them. We don’t want them to overtake us. We want to stay above them going into the derby game against Glasgow. But firstly we have to look at the Dragons.” A new broom is coming in the summer, with new head coach Richard Cockerill taking the reins from caretaker Duncan Hodge and Scholes said there was no lack of motivation going into this final home game and then the 1872 Cup return at Scotstoun.

“The focus now is on better performances and picking up a win or two,” said the 24-year-old. “Next year we have a new coach coming in and there are boys going for international honours, so there is motivation there.” Friday night will be the last of the initial trial period at Myreside, with a review and consultation process to follow. Scholes said: “We’ve enjoyed the atmosphere with the fans being a bit closer. We would obviously liked to have won more games there, which would have made the feeling better and maybe got more fans to come.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen beyond the trial period. We just continue as normal and try to get a win.”