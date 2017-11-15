Scotland captain John Barclay to join Edinburgh Rugby - reports

Have your say

Scotland captain John Barclay has agreed to join Edinburgh Rugby ahead of next season, according to the BBC.

John Barclay has been capped by Scotland 64 times. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old will leave Scarlets in order to return north of the border, having joined the Welsh side in 2013 from Glasgow Warriors.

Edinburgh are expected to announce the signing at some point next week.

Barclay captained his current side to the Pro12 title with a victory over Munster at the conclusion of last season.

The back-row has been capped 64 times by his country and will be expected to lead out Scotland this coming Saturday when New Zealand come to Murrayfield.

