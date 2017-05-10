Sean Kennedy signs new deal with Edinburgh

Edinburgh Rugby scrum-half Sean Kennedy has signed a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has made 55 appearances for the club and will again compete with Nathan Fowles and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne for the number nine jersey next season.

Kennedy said: “Staying at the club was an easy choice for me and I’m excited to be involved for another two years.

“It’s been a tough season for everyone, but I genuinely believe we have a really good squad and a huge amount of potential. We’ve shown we can beat any team on our day, but it’s about finding the ability to do that consistently.

“All three scrum-halves have had their fair share of game time and that’s been really good for us. It motivates us all to work hard in training and in games, and it’s of real benefit to the group.”

Acting Head Coach, Duncan Hodge, said: “It’s great to see Sean has committed to the club for another two years and that all three of our scrum-halves will be in the mix again next season.

“Sean, Nathan and Sam thrive on the competition for a spot in the side, and that will continue to drive their standards as individuals and as a group.”