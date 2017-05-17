Simon Bergan signs new two-year deal with Edinburgh Rugby

Simon Berghan has handed Edinburgh Rugby a further boost, signing a new two-year deal at the club.

The news comes on the back of the signing of winger Duhan van der Merwe from Montpellier, also on a two-year deal.

If he sees out his contract it will see the 26-year-old spend at least six years in Edinburgh having joined the club in 2013 before making his debut off the bench against Cardiff in April 2014.

The front-row will be looking to add to his 31 appearances in balck and red.

“I’ve loved my time at Edinburgh Rugby so far,” he said, “and I’m delighted to have re-signed with the club.

“I feel we’ve got the makings of a very good squad and there’s a lot of talent coming through the ranks. It’s now about bringing that all together and pushing on in the coming season.“Front-row is a highly-competitive position and that will only drives standards. The battle for a starting spot will be extremely tough, but one in which I’ll be looking to thrive.”

The tighthead prop played his way into Scotland’s Six Nations squad for the recent championship, making his debut against France with substitute appearances following in the defeat to England and victory over Italy.

Duncan Hodge, acting head coach, said: “Simon is another great addition to our pack especially taking into account his form of late.

“He seems to have relished his shot at international rugby and has been using that experience to further develop his game on returning to Edinburgh.

“He’s still relatively young for a front-row, so we’re looking forward to seeing him develop even further as part of our pack in the coming years.”