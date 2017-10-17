Simon Webster recalls Edinburgh experiences in 1872 Cup

Edinburgh legend Simon Webster was at the Castle yesterday to help publicise the launch of ticket sales for this season’s 1872 Cup opener at BT Murrayfield on Saturday December 23, but he confessed that they were not occasions he particularly looked forward to when he was a player.

The 36-year-old, who retired from pro rugby after making 127 appearances for the Capital team and winning 37 Scotland caps, is looking forward to this season’s inter-city showdowns with Glasgow, with a third meeting between the two later in the season, but admitted it is much more enjoyable as a spectator.

“I never really did enjoy them,” said the former winger. “The reason for that was that you got to know your opposite number so well with Scotland. It was the game of the year that really didn’t matter how you played, you just wanted to win.

“The fact you are playing against guys who knew your game well too made it that much tougher so I can’t think of too many I enjoyed.”

Webster was pleased to see Edinburgh get their European Challenge Cup campaign off to a winning start at an under-strength London Irish on Saturday and is cautiously optimistic about the new Richard Cockerill era at his former club.

“So far this season there have been bits that have been brilliant actually,” said Webster. “It shows the whole thing is moving in the right direction, there have been parts of games I have watched and got really excited about.

“And then other times where the team have had switch off. So, although it is a bit of a cliché, if the team can put it together for 80 minutes then they could really put in some good performances and make it tough for opposition.

“That is how I would sum it up so far.”

Webster has liked what he has seen so far from the new boss, but thinks he should be given time to stamp his imprint on the club.

“Cockerill has come into a new team and a new squad and it is always difficult coming into that situation.

“I always think from the first 10 games it is very difficult to judge a coach because there are injuries and they are getting used to systems. Let’s judge the guy after a year or so.”

The first 1872 Cup match will see Edinburgh return to the national stadium as they seek to reclaim the trophy, with the second leg at Scotstoun on December 30, after relinquishing their two-year grasp with an aggregate loss despite winning at Glasgow on the last day of the season.

Webster welcomes the move to Myreside, though, and is hopeful that it will eventually become a good home for the club.

“I am so old to have been involved when we played at Meadowbank and by the end of that stint we were actually getting there with that ground,” he said. “We were winning games, the crowd were getting out in good numbers and Friday night was becoming quite a ‘thing’.

“I think there is an opportunity at Myreside to do that. If they start to win, create a buzz then Friday night’s will become a ‘thing’ up there. I think it is the right decision to play there.”

Webster played in many places around the world but said with a smile that Russia definitely wasn’t one of them. Edinburgh head there this weekend to face Siberian side Krasny Yar in Moscow.

“These days pro players should be ready to go anywhere,” he said. “A lot of the young guys are doing well at Edinburgh. Blair [Kinghorn] is doing really well and there seems to be an enthusiasm. [Duncan] Hodgey running the attack is good too.

“There are a handful of young guys playing well now and if they can stay injury free they can hopefully push for Scotland over the next couple of years.”