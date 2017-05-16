Fixtures for 2018 and 2019 Six Nations Championships announced

Scotland will face Wales in Cardiff to open the 2018 Six Nations Championships after fixtures for the tournament and the 2019 edition were released.
The Scots will kick off the championship on Saturday 3 February with a 2.15pm kick-off at the Millenium Stadium.
Scotland defeated the Welsh 29-13 at a packed Murrayfield Stadium in February on their way to finishing fourth in the 2017 standing, above their opponents in the standings and tied on 14 points with second-placed Ireland.
Scotland are afforded the chance to avenge their thumping 61-21 defeat to England in week three when they welcome their rivals for the Calcutta Cup to Edinburgh on Saturday 24 February.
Week two sees France come to the capital before Scotland finish the campaign with trips to Dublin, where they will hope to defence the Centenary Quaich won in Edinburgh this year, and Rome for Super Saturday on 17 March.
Italy and Scotland get things underway at 12.30pm, before Twickenham hosts a repeat of the final game from the 2017 championship, as England lock horns with Ireland in a critical encounter which could see the Millennium Trophy, the Triple Crown and possibly the Championship at stake.
The 2019 edition kicks off on 2 February with a home tie against Italy before it concludes with a visit to Twickenham on 16 March for Super Saturday with a 5pm kick-off.
Pat Wheland, Six Nations Rugby chairman, said: “We are delighted to confirm the fixture dates for the 2018 Championship, coming shortly after a record breaking 2017 edition. We enjoyed record figures across TV and digital and look forward to continuing that trend over the next two seasons.”
Both the 2018 and 2019 Championships will continue to see rest weeks after rounds two and three as in previous years.
SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP 2018 FIXTURES IN FULL
Round one
Saturday 3 February
Wales v Scotland (2.15pm)
France v Ireland (4.45pm)
Sunday 4 February
Italy v England (3pm)
Round two
Saturday 10 February
Ireland v Italy (2.15pm)
England v Wales (4.45pm)
Sunday 11 February
Scotland v France (3pm)
Round three
Friday 23 February
France v Italy (8pm)
Saturday 24 February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm)
Scotland v England (4.45pm)
Round four
Saturday 10 March
Ireland v Scotland (2.15pm)
France v England (4.45pm)
Sunday 11 March
Wales v Italy (3pm)
Round five
Saturday 17 March
Italy v Scotland (12.30pm)
England v Ireland (2.45pm)
Wales v France (5pm)
SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 FIXTURES IN FULL
Round one
Friday 1 February
France v Wales (8pm)
Saturday 2 February
Scotland v Italy (2.15pm)
Ireland v England (4.45pm)
Round two
Saturday 9 February
Scotland v Ireland (2.15pm)
Italy v Wales (4.45pm)
Sunday 10 February
England v France (3pm)
Round three
Saturday 23 February
France v Scotland (2.15pm)
Wales v England (2.15pm)
Sunday 24 February
Italy v Ireland (3pm)
Round four
Saturday 9 March
Scotland v Wales (2.15pm)
England v Italy (4.45pm)
Sunday 10 March
Ireland v France (3pm)
Round five
Saturday 17 March
Italy v France (12.30pm)
Wales v Ireland (2.45pm)
England v Scotland (5pm)