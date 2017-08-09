Former Scotland internationalist Graham Hogg passes away aged 69

Graham Hogg, the former Scotland internationalist, Scotland ‘A’ team head coach and latterly chairman of the rugby board at Currie RFC, passed away suddenly at his home in Edinburgh yesterday morning aged 69.

A product of the great Hawick rugby nursery of the late 1960s and early 1970s, Hogg was unfortunate to be making his way in the game at the same time Colin Telfer, Alastair Cranston and his cousin Jim Renwick were establishing themselves as one of the all-time great midfield units of the Scottish club game. He moved to Boroughmuir and was capped twice for Scotland as a replacement on the wing during the 1978 Five Nations campaign, against France at Murrayfield and Wales in Cardiff two weeks later.

After hanging up his boots, Hogg moved into coaching, initially with Boroughmuir and then Currie, where he played a crucial role in the club’s remarkable march from Edinburgh District League Division II, all the way through seven National Leagues, to ultimately lifting the Scottish championship in 2007. Hogg arrived at the club when they were in Division Four.

He was also involved with coaching representative rugby, taking charge of teams including Edinburgh, Scottish Districts, Scottish Students and Scotland A.