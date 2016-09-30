Four Scotland stars recalled as Edinburgh’s new era begins in Galway

EDINBURGH RUGBY have recalled a quartet of Scotland internationalists for tonight’s Guinness PRO12 match against defending champions Connacht.

The Capital outfit, who will be led by Duncan Hodge following the departure this week of head coach Alan Solomons, have named forwards Ross Ford, WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist and John Hardie in their team for the clash at the Sportsground in Galway (kick-off 7.35pm).

In the backs, scrum-half Sean Kennedy will make his first start of the season and is partnered by stand-off Jason Tovey, who returns to play after missing out on the opening games of the season through a wrist injury. The final change to the starting side is in the midfield, where Chris Dean – who scored his second try for the club in the defeat by Munster last weekend – shuffles to outside-centre to accommodate the incoming Solomoni Rasolea, prompting a move to wing for Mike Allen. Glenn Bryce makes his fifth consecutive start at full-back, with Damien Hoyland and Allen on the wings.

Edinburgh, who cancelled a planned pre-match press conference yesterday, have won one of their four matches this term.

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Solomoni Rasolea, Michael Allen, Jason Tovey, Sean Kennedy, Rory Sutherland, Ross Ford, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist (c), Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Cornell Du Preez. Subs: Stuart McInally, Jack Cosgrove, Allan Dell, Lewis Carmichael, Hamish Watson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Sasa Tofilau, Blair Kinghorn.