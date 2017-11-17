Hansen credits Cotter for transforming Scotland

The All Blacks coach Steve Hansen as praised fellow Kiwi Vern Cotter with transforming Scotland.

Hansen, who has made just one change to the starting XV that beat France 39-18 last Saturday in Paris, said: “I think Vern’s (Cotter) done a great job with them and Gregor (Townsend) will add his touch. Vern gave them a bit of edge and Gregor will polish it into a gem I would imagine.

“Every game we play we approach the same, try to get better than the week before. Saturday’s the fun time. If we didn’t have to do Sunday to Friday I’d still be playing myself. . . probably not at this level.”

The change is one enforced with the injury to the hooker Dane Coles who is out of the tour. His place in the middle of the front row is taken by Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris comes on to the bench as does breakaway Liam Squire who was a member of the team that beat a French XV in Lyon on Tuesday evening.

New Zealand continued their inconsistent season when they dominated the first 40 minutes against France, scored four tries and had the match all but sewn up by half-time. After the break France improved dramatically and the All Blacks became pinned inside their own half for 88 per cent of the second period.