Heriot’s coach senses a big performance is coming

Heriot’s coach Phil Smith believes his players could be on the brink of a big performance, and that could come tomorrow when Hawick visit Goldenacre in the BT Premiership (kick-off 3pm).

However, Smith is wary of visitors, who are seeking a first win of the campaign.

“I sense both teams are building for better things and I am sure if one of us gets close to clicking the other could be in for a tough afternoon,” said Smith, who names Stewart Mustard – now in his 20th season at the club – on the bench.

Currie Chieftains have posted three successive victories but they face a significant test of their championship credentials when champions Ayr make the trip to Malleny Park. While the Chieftains showed last week that they are equally adept at digging out a win as they are at playing with flair and pace, coach Ben Cairns has struck a cautious chord and has freshened up his team, with Kris Burney, Matt O’Neill and Glen Faulds earning the nod in place of John Cox, Charlie Shiel and Cammy Gray.

“Different conditions brought about a different type of win last time out but a win’s a win as they say,” stated Cairns. “Ayr would have hoped for a better start to the season but with the squad they have I am sure the corner will be turned soon – we are hoping it is not this weekend.”

Depending on results elsewhere, a win for Watsonians away to Marr could move the Myreside men into the top half of the table. With that objective in mind, coach Steve Lawrie is targeting an improved showing.

“We were pleased to get our campaign off the mark with a win at the weekend, but we appreciate that it was far from the perfect performance,” said Lawrie, who names Jack Harrison, a recent signing from Fylde, on the bench.

Meanwhile, Boroughmuir travel to face Stirling County with a first success of the campaign in their sights. ‘Muir have played well in patches in their three matches to date but coach Peter Wright, who has Ronan Kerr and Grant McConnell back from injury, knows that it will take a more consistent performance if the elusive success is to come. “The main thing for us is to show a bit more composure and cut out the silly mistakes”, said Wright.