Heriot’s explode into life with 12-try rout of Hawick

Heriot’s handed supporters a dozen reasons to believe the Goldenacre men are returning to their best when they produced a 12-try demolition of Hawick in Saturday’s BT Premiership clash at home to the Borderers.

Jack Turley came off the bench to bag a treble, and nine others had a score apiece for the hosts.

Heriot’s opened the scoring in three minutes through a Michael Maltman touchdown and they clicked through the gears to cross the whitewash a further six times and reach the break with a 43-0 lead. And it remained a procession after the restart as the hosts kicked on to claim five tries on the way to chalking up a thumping 70-7 success that suggests a shaky start to the campaign is now consigned to the past.

Next up for Heriot’s is what looks like a tougher assignment on Friday night with a trip across the city to meet former assistant coach Steve Lawrie and his Watsonians side, who took a share of the spoils on their trip to meet Marr. Sonians, who had posted their first win the previous week, led 10-3 at half-time after Rory Hutton and Willie Thomson bagged an unconverted try apiece. Andrew Chalmers landed a penalty that stretched the gap to ten points but Marr battled back with a penalty and a converted try to secure a 13-13 draw.

Currie Chieftains suffered a first defeat of the campaign when they succumbed 24-15 to title holders Ayr at Malleny Park. There was no sign of the confidence and flair that had rippled through their earlier successes, as the Chieftains reached the break 24-0 adrift.

And, although second-half tries from Ben Robbins, Harvey Elms and Jamie Forbes offered a glimmer of hope as the match entered injury time, the Chieftains passed up the chance to take a losing bonus point as Forbes struck the bar with the conversion of his try from in front of the posts.

It was another tough day for Boroughmuir who remain at the foot of the table following a 36-14 defeat away to Stirling County. Dan Winning had a converted first-half try for Muir, who reached the break 21-7 in arrears. And, by the time Jordan Edmunds dotted down in the second half, the match was lost for Meggetland men who are still on the hunt for the elusive first win of the campaign.